EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSION: Why Bollywood directors are not able to tap potential of Hindi superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more

Bollywood fans have admired superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for decades, and they continue to charm audiences and rule the box office. But despite their hard work, many Hindi filmmakers fail to capitalize on their full potential. Recently, in an exclusive discussion with Pinkvilla, Anmol Jamwal, a YouTuber and film critic, and Varun Gupta, the marketing director of several Bollywood films, discussed this significant issue.

They discussed how several Bollywood filmmakers have struggled to bring out the best in these stars while South Indian filmmakers are consistently tapped into their true capabilities like Atlee did with SRK in Jawan or AR Murugadoss did with Aamir Khan in Ghajini.

Initiating the discussion, the experts reflected on how Atlee did justice to the talent and charm of Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan or Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. These filmmakers have showcased these superstars differently and delivered blockbuster successes.

During the conversation, entertainment journalist and trade analyst Himesh Mankad emphasized how trust between the actor and director plays a key role in achieving such results.

He shared, "When a star feels they're in safe hands, they surrender. But the actor steps in if the director doesn't inspire confidence." Citing an example, he revealed that once a top filmmaker explained that "Salman Khan had ten suggestions—six were bad, but four were brilliant and could take the film to another level. It's on the director to identify which ideas to incorporate and which to reject. That's when the synergy works."

In turn, Anmol Jamwal questioned whether the superstars were willing to adapt. He referred to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and mentioned, "There's a sense of mediocrity where the lack of a strong script isn't called out. Do you need someone like Atlee to bring precision and elevate the material?" His question reflected how Hindi filmmakers and actors often chose safe choices rather than pushing creative boundaries.

On the other hand, Varun Gupta emphasized that directors may now have to earn the trust of their actors. He explained his points by sharing examples: "Actors like Ranveer Singh trust someone like Aditya Dhar because he's proven himself in his genre. That trust allows the actor to give in completely to the director's vision. Without it, even the most talented stars struggle to perform at their peak."

Gupta further explained that South Indian filmmakers have already worked on this aspect as they work on ensuring the success of both stars and stories.

The trio highlighted that the audience is more important than actors or marketing. Varun pointed out that when it comes to Hindi film audiences, one needs to convince them to watch a movie, possibly because they have been let down multiple times.

In contrast, watching films is a part of the daily lifestyle in South India. He said, "In the South, watching a movie isn't a luxury or casual outing—it's a ritual, like going to a temple," reflecting how filmmakers in both industries approach their work.

Consequently, they point out that there is a need for stronger collaboration between both stars from Bollywod, and movies like Jawan and Kabir Singh are proof that when a director and actor trust each other and work toward a shared vision, the results can be transformative.

