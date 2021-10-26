EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi tested Covid-19 positive in Vienna – FINALLY hints at being a part of Tiger 3

Pinkvilla has given multiple updates on how Emraan Hashmi has joined Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the espionage thriller, Tiger 3. However, the actor has yet to confirm his involvement in the film despite multiple cryptic posts on social media suggesting that he is shooting with the Tiger team. The actor was recently spotted in Turkey and Vienna, where the team of this Maneesh Sharma directorial was shooting for some big scale action scenes. Emraan too had joined Salman and Katrina in this overseas leg.

When asked about his trip to Turkey, the actor smiled, “It was great. I bought some evil eyes from there, had great food – mixed grill and stuff.” When prodded to speak about the Tiger 3 shoot and the actor laughed, “I was actually passing by the streets and saw the shoot. I wanted to get out and take autographs, but I was headed to the airport so couldn’t stop.”

We didn’t leave it there and questioned him again about the experience of being a part of such a massive project. But Emraan refused to open up, given that the producers are yet to officially announce the film. “I was actually shopping in Turkey. Who told you that I was shooting? Turkey is a fantastic place to shop. I also went to Vienna to shop. There are so many great heritage sites and good churches. It’s fascinating. I also got Covid in there for exactly four days. It wasn’t a pleasurable experience but my Covid stint was very short. I had it for exactly four days. But that’s my gift from Vienna,” he replied.

Emraan is presently gearing up for the release of his horror thriller, Dybbuk, which premieres on Amazon Prime on October 29. The actor returns to the horror genre after a while and he even explained the reason to stay away from the genre. “For the longest time, I have told myself that I won’t do another horror film till it surprises me as an artist and also has something different for the audience,” he informed and added, “Nothing excited me as much as this did. I am a big fan of the original (Erza) and was impressed with what Jay (director) did to the script by enhancing the horror. I am very happy to be back to the genre and it would take me some more years to return again.”

Watch full video below:

Also Read| Never said that I am doing Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi on working with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Chehre & more