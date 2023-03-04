EXCLUSIVE: Fans to see a repeat of Hrithik Roshan’s special slow-motion walk in Fighter?

It is a known fact that Hrithik Roshan and his slow-motion walk on screen is a heavenly combination. It is an experience in itself. Remember when he walked out of the helicopter in WAR, during his entry shot? His fans were left swooning over him! This was not the first time that Hrithik has garnered this kind of attention with his slow-motion walk on screen. Remember the slo-mo walk in Bang Bang after the car blast? Remember the one in Agneepath? The one in Dhoom 2 even had his looks changing by the second!

Hrithik Roshan to have a special slo-mo walk in Fighter

Since his slo-mo walk has a fan following of its own, it only makes sense to have at least one such scene in all his films. A source close to the production unit of Fighter has revealed, “There definitely will be a slow-motion walk of Hrithik Roshan in Fighter as well. It will be a spoiler to describe it right now because it is something to be experienced first-hand but all we can say is that his fans will not be left without it.” Fighter is Hrithik’s reunion with director Siddharth Anand after the record-breaking film, WAR. The film is also his first with Deepika Padukone, a casting coup for sure.

Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse of his workout for Fighter

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram yesterday to share a glimpse of his workout for Fighter. He was seen working out at the gym with his trainer Kris Gethin, doing arm exercises, while Kris pushed him to do better. In his caption, he shared Kris is going back to the US. Hrithik wrote that with 6 months of training already behind them, he still has 10 weeks more for the completion of 2nd phase. He shared that he couldn’t have been ‘more satisfied , more charged, more driven and more at peace’ with the process.

