EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to kick off month long schedule of Fighter on March 19

Over the years, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have emerged to be a formidable actor director duo and are all set for their third collaboration on Fighter. The film is touted to be one of the biggest action spectacles of Indian Cinema with the two leads, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone playing the character of Fighter Jet Pilots. So far, the team has completed shooting for the film at the Tezpur Airbase in Assam, the snow capped mountains of Kashmir's Pahalgam and Hyderabad's Dundigal Air Force Academy. And now, we hear that Fighter team is all ready to kickstart a month long schedule of the film from March 19.

An action packed April ahead for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

“Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will shoot for one of the most important schedules of the film starting from March 19. It would be a wrap on this schedule by April end. The dates of shoot have been strategically clustered to shoot and prep simultaneously. The shoot will be done at real locations in Mumbai from March 19 to 24, followed by a week of prep work,” revealed a source close to the development. Talat Aziz too is a part of this schedule and he plays the role of Hrithik’s father. “Some emotional moments too will be shot between HR and his onscreen father in this (Mumbai) schedule.”

“April is going to be heavy on action for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Every scene to be shot in April would require extensive prep work from the actors and also the crew. Fighter's cast and crew have blocked their calendar from March 19 to April 30, including dates for prep work,” the source added.

Fighter tracks the journey of Patty to become the best fighter pilot of India

Fighter is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise and is slated to release on January 25, 2024. The film also features Anil Kapoor in a key role, the details of which have been kept under wraps. The team has shot with real fighter jets in the first schedule and the film traces journey of Hrithik’s Shamsher Pathania aka. Patty – from a young boy to the best fighter pilot of India, It also features Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in key role. T-series will be headlining Fighter's music, composed by Vishal and Shekhar and the album has 5 songs, which includes one emotional track too. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Fighter marks the debut of Siddharth Anand as producer along with Mamta Anand for Marflix Pictures. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to start Dinesh Vijan’s Sky Force from May