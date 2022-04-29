EXCLUSIVE: On International Dance Day, Disha Patani says dance is the ‘ultimate therapy’ for her

Disha Patani is a few films old in Bollywood. But the actress has successfully made her mark in the industry and in the hearts of fans. Apart from acting, she has also showcased her dancing talent in her films and her social media space. Disha has always given some of the best dancing moves to the audience that have become one of the best takeaways from the film she works in. The actress's passion for dance is well reflected in her fabulous songs and dance performances. On the occasion of International Dance Day, Disha has expressed her love for the art.

Disha is one of the most talented dancing sensations in the film industry. Her power-packed moves and expressions show that the actress is a true performer. Be it at an event, a movie, or simply when practicing and vibing in her classes, she puts in all the effort, while ensuring she has a good time doing it. Her fans always look forward to watching her dance and now on the occasion of International Dance Day, the actress expressed her love for dancing and shared, "I am a dance lover and it’s the ultimate therapy for me to attain physical and mental fitness. Moreover, whenever I dance, I feel every bit of my body is energizing. Since my childhood, I admired & loved dancing and always wanted to keep doing it throughout my life."

Click HERE to watch Disha Patani dance.

Here is another video of Disha Patani grooving.

On the work front, Disha is on a signing spree with several renowned brands and has an interesting line-up of films. She recently wrapped up ‘Ek Villain 2’ which features her alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. The film is slated to release on the 8th of July in the cinemas. Apart from this, she has also wrapped up ‘Yodha’. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, it is the first aerial actioner by Dharma Productions. Disha will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is slated to come out on the 11th of November, 2022.