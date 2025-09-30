EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor on filming Peddi with Ram Charan, ‘I don’t feel like a conventional heroine…’

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to hit the silver screens on October 2, 2025. With just a couple of days to go before the release, the lead pair shared their thoughts on upcoming projects in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Janhvi Kapoor on working alongside Ram Charan in Peddi

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her thrill at working with Ram Charan in Peddi, showering praise on the RRR star.

In her own words, “I am having a blast on that film. It is a very different and interesting character. I think Buchi Babu is such a rooted director. I mean, Uppena is such a superb film. He has a great vision, and he pushes you a lot. I think the character he has though for me… I don’t feel like a conventional heroine.”

“I am just very fortunate to be on the set. I love Ram sir, he is such a gentleman. He is such an amazing energy… such a diligent and sincere person. He is a huge star, but he comes on set like a student. I can’t wait to go back on that set,” Janhvi concluded.

More about Peddi

Peddi is an upcoming sports action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is set against the backdrop of a village, with a cricket tournament at its core.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead, the movie marks her second venture in Telugu cinema, following Devara: Part 1 with Jr. NTR. The cast also includes actors Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles.

The musical tracks and scores are composed by AR Rahman and will be released in theaters on March 27, 2026.

Janhvi Kapoor’s next film

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the lead role in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf as the co-leads.

The flick is scheduled to release in theaters on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra.

