Pic: Mahesh Babu wishes SS Rajamouli on his 50th birthday, drops a big hint about SSMB29

On October 9, 2025, renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli celebrated his 50th birthday, receiving heartfelt wishes from fans and industry peers alike. Among the notable tributes was a special message from Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is set to collaborate with Rajamouli on the much-anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Mahesh Babu's birthday message

Sharing a picture with Rajamouli on social media, Mahesh Babu wrote: “Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday… The best is always yet to come. Have a great one sir.”

This message not only conveyed warm wishes but also subtly hinted at the exciting projects ahead, particularly their upcoming film. The phrase “The best is always yet to come” has sparked anticipation among fans regarding the forthcoming collaboration.

SSMB29 is generating significant buzz as it marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. Described as a globe-trotting jungle adventure thriller, the film also stars Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. The official title is expected to be announced in November 2025, with a teaser poster already released.

The film's production has taken the team to various international locations, including Kenya, where Mahesh Babu was spotted in action sequences, as per Times of India.

Rajamouli's birthday was also marked by warm wishes from other industry stalwarts. Actor Jr NTR, who previously worked with Rajamouli in RRR, expressed his admiration by sharing a picture with the director and writing: “Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Sending lots of love..”

Director K. S. Ravindra, known as Bobby, also extended his wishes, calling Rajamouli a “creative genius” and wishing him a very happy birthday.

Adding to the list of wishes, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn shared a picture with Rajamouli on Instagram stories, writing: “Happy Birthday, Rajamouli Sir! Keep creating masterpieces that touch hearts worldwide.”

The collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu has been a topic of discussion for years. Reports from 2018 indicated Mahesh Babu's interest in working with Rajamouli on a project that would be a game-changer, similar to the success of Baahubali. Their discussions have finally culminated in SSMB29, heightening expectations among fans and industry insiders.

