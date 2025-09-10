EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Manjrekar’s Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale release pushed to January 1, 2026

Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale is an upcoming Marathi-language movie that was initially slated for a Diwali 2025 release. However, it now appears that the film will be postponed to January 1, 2026.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale to release in 2026

According to the sources, we at Pinkvilla have learned that Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale will now be released next year. The film is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster movie Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, which featured Mahesh Manjrekar and Sachin Khedekar in leading roles.

The sequel stars Siddharth Bodke, Sayaji Shinde, Treesha Thosar, Bhargav Jagtap, Vikram Gaikwad, Mangesh Desai, Shashank Shende, Sandeep Juwatkar, and several others in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is bankrolled by Rahul Puranik and Rahul Sugandh. Hitesh Modak handles the music and background scores, while Abhimanyu Dange serves as the cinematographer. The editing is by Rahul Bhatankar.

While the plot details are still under wraps, the film is expected to explore the themes of societal and political incoherence. With Maharashtra at its emotional and ideological core, the narrative aims to revisit fundamental questions that resonate with the state's cultural and political identity in today’s socio-political context.

Following the success of the first installment, Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale has become one of the most anticipated films in contemporary Marathi cinema.

More details about Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy

Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy is a Marathi-language movie that explores the story of Dinkar Maruti Bhosale, a Maharashtrian bank clerk who feels that his Marathi identity is being lost in cosmopolitan Mumbai.

Living in Maharashtra, Dinakar often complains about the lack of respect for Maharashtrian values in modern-day society. In a state of deep frustration, he one day curses himself for being born a Marathi, believing that his ancestors must have committed a great sin for him to be born into such a community.

This emotional outburst reaches Pratapgad, awakening the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Furious, the legendary figure rebukes Dinakar, leading him to a much-needed realization about his identity, pride, and cultural roots.

Directed by Santosh Ramdas Manjrekar, the film featured an ensemble cast including Makarand Anaspure, Suchitra Bandekar, Siddarth Jadhav, Priya Bapat, and more.

