‘Super SK…You’ve become action hero’: Rajinikanth sings praises for Sivakarthikeyan after Madharaasi’s release

Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, hit the big screens on September 5, 2025, and is currently running successfully in theaters. Now, Superstar Rajinikanth has watched the movie and expressed his appreciation to SK.

Rajinikanth lauds Sivakarthikeyan for Madharaasi

Taking to his official social media handle, Sivakarthikeyan himself shared the message he received from Rajinikanth. The superstar praised the Amaran actor for his performance and highlighted how he has now emerged as an action hero.

The post read, “Just received the appreciation for Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar Rajinikanth sir. - ‘My god, excellent! Enna performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu. Action hero aagiteenga. God bless, God bless.’ (What a performance, the action, I loved it, and you’ve become an action hero). Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh. Love you Thalaivaaaaa.”

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi is a Tamil-language psychological action romantic thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The story follows Raghuram, an orphan who falls in love with Malathy.

However, after she breaks up with him, Raghu becomes distraught and attempts to end his life. Meanwhile, NIA officer Premnath is looking for a civilian to lead a mission against a crime syndicate, without risking his own team members.

After meeting Raghu and recruiting him, things spiral out of control when Malathy gets inadvertently caught in the syndicate’s plans. As chaos ensues, it is revealed that Raghu suffers from a mental condition where he loses control over himself.

In addition to the lead cast, the film also features Monisha Vijay, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, Sachana Namidass, and many more in key roles.

Rajinikanth’s recent film

Rajinikanth was last seen in a leading role in the movie Coolie. The action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, explored the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker who has lived in the shadows for 30 years.

After his close friend Rajasekhar passes away, Deva attends the funeral only to discover his friend’s connection to a dangerous crime syndicate. The film delves into why Rajsekhar was involved with the gang and what led to his death, forming the core of the narrative.

With Rajinikanth in the lead, the film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan. The movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Little Hearts OTT Release Update: Where to watch Mouli starrer and why fans can’t stop talking about its climax scene