Jeethu Joseph warns audience about Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3: 'If they're expecting heavy intelligent game...'

Jeethu Joseph is all set to bring Drishyam 3 to the audience in the coming months. The director sat down for a conversation with Baradwaj Ragan, where he revealed that the script of the movie has been drafted, and shooting will begin next month, with Mohanlal playing the lead.

During the conversation with the podcast host, the filmmaker also shared that it took him five drafts to complete the script, as the initial ones weren’t approved by his daughters.

Joseph assured the audience that Drishyam 3 would be different from the first two parts but also warned that fans might be disappointed if they expect a high-intelligence game like the second film.

Jeethu Joseph reflects on the progress of Drishyam 3

The filmmaker, while speaking to Ragan, revealed that he is sure the third installment of Drishyam would be liked by the audience. Joseph revealed, “I am happy with Drishyam 1 and 2, and Drishyam 3 is going to be a good film. I don’t know about the box office thing, but I approached the character growth organically, not considering Mohanlal as an actor, but I considered him as George Kutty, and whatever changes can happen after four years, that’s where I am working on.”

The director also talked about the script, revealing that it is complete. He added, “It’s fully done.” Jeethu went on to state that his daughters did not like the first script. Recalling the incident, the director shared, “I had a Europe trip in April, so while travelling I wrote the screenplay, and on the Amsterdam to Dubai flight, I finished the scene order. After that I came here, and I had this shoot of Valadvista Kalan, so every morning I woke up at 3:30, wrote two or three scenes, and that’s how you complete it. It was a pretty hectic thing.”

The ace director revealed that while writing the scenes, he got another idea and went away from the first line. He added that he completed the script and gave it to his daughters. “After the first half, I met them, I discussed, and then they read the second half. So once that process was done, I asked my cameraman and editor that the four of us read the script, and they had some suggestions; there were some issues, so it’s always like that.”

Later, Joseph reworked the second draft, then the third, and it went up to five drafts.

Speaking of the fans’ expectations from the movie, the filmmaker claimed that if “the audiences are expecting a heavy intelligence game like Drishyam 2, then they will be disappointed.”

Further details about the release date of the movie will be rolled out soon.

