3 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video — (September 8-14)

Just like every other week, this week too, there are a couple of films and web shows releasing on the OTT platforms. In case you are someone who does not have any weekend plans fixed, then this list is for you. Carefully scroll through it and choose which one you want to sit and watch with your loved ones in the comfort of your house.

1. Saiyaara

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Release Date: 12 September

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara broke several records on its release in the theatres. Fans went berserk over Mohit Suri directorial love saga, and the actors became overnight stars. Now brace yourself, as the film is about to release on Netflix on September 12.

2. Do You Wanna Partner

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, and Sufi Motiwala

Release Date: 12 September

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Do You Wanna Partner? follows the journey of two best friends, played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, who are poles apart in personality but share a common dream: to build their own craft beer company. Despite a lot of personal setbacks and business rivalries, these two decide to take a bold leap into entrepreneurship in a male-dominated industry.

3. Thammudu (Hindi version)

Cast: Nithiin, Laya, Sapthami Gawda, Varsha Bollamma

Release Date: 12 September

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The story unfolds in a remote village called Ambaragoudu, where some forces keep the villagers trapped and powerless. The film starring Nithiin sees him playing a skilled archer. He shares a deep bond with his sister, who raised him after their mother’s death, who is now an upright government officer (IAS) who refuses to sign a falsified report about a chemical factory explosion—standing firm against corruption. She becomes a target for violent retribution.

