Karan Johar calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'fantastic actor', Mirai's Teja Sajja says he looks up to Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi cinema

Teja Sajja is a popular actor in the film industry. He began his acting career as a child and returned to the spotlight at the age of 19 after taking a break. Over the years, he has appeared in numerous films, and he is now preparing for his latest project, a fantasy adventure titled Mirai. In a recent conversation with Karan Johar, Teja shared his favorite actors from Indian cinema. During this, Johar praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Karan Johar calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'fantastic actor'

During the discussion, when Karan Johar asked Teja Sajja to name an actor he admires, Teja mentioned, "Chiranjeevi sir." Karan responded, saying, "Wonderful!"

He then inquired about Teja's favorite actor from Hindi cinema, to which Teja replied, "Shah Rukh sir."

The filmmaker then questioned, "The female actor of Indian cinema that you love?" Teja Sajja revealed, "Samantha Ruth Prabhu."

Karan Johar then added, "She is lovely. She is a fantastic actor."

Speaking about Teja Sajja's upcoming project, the actor is set to be seen on big screens again as he is gearing up for Mirai.

More about Teja Sajja's upcoming film Mirai

Mirai is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and is described as a high-concept action-adventure that blends mythology with modern superhero storytelling. The trailer showcases Teja’s character on a quest to obtain Mirai, a divine staff connected to Lord Rama’s journey in Treta Yuga.

The film features Manchu Manoj as the antagonist, Black Sword, who is searching for nine sacred books that could grant him invincibility.

Ritika Nayak plays the female lead, and the ensemble cast includes Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, and Jayaram in significant roles.

Originally scheduled for release on September 5, 2025, Mirai has been postponed to September 12, 2025, in order to avoid a box office clash with Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati.

As a pan-Indian release, Mirai will be available in 2D and 3D across eight languages.

Teja Sajja was last seen in the lead role of HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, which was released in 2024.

