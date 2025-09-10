EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani locked for Awarapan 2 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol in talks for Coal King EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand Interview Baaghi 4 The Conjuring 4 Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 is like Vaastav, says Sanjay Dutt EXCLUSIVE: Love & War heads to Italy EXCLUSIVE: Force 3 in the making with John EXCLUSIVE: NTRNeel goes global Param Sundari Box Office Preview

Pic: Deepika Padukone bakes chocolate cake for daughter Dua’s first birthday, calls it ‘love language’

Deepika Padukone gave us all a glimpse of what her daughter Dua's first birthday celebration looked like and we bet its going to melt you.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Sep 10, 2025  |  10:00 AM IST |  13K
Pic: Deepika Padukone bakes chocolate cake for daughter Dua’s first birthday, calls it ‘love language’
Pic credit: Pinkvilla/ Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s darling daughter Dua Singh Padukone recently turned 1. Ever since she was born, fans have been eagerly waiting for the star couple to reveal her face. Now, as she turns one, we all may still have to wait for the face reveal, but the actress made sure to give us all a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. The Tamasha star baked a cake for her special day, and we are melting.

Credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram
