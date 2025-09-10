Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung’s Made in Korea renews for season 2 ahead of season 1 premiere, know what it’s about

Hyun Bin is coming in strong! Making his K-drama comeback after 6 years, the actor has a lot on his plate. According to a report from OSEN on September 10, the production has confirmed the filming of Made in Korea season 2 already. Interestingly, the Disney+ new original series starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung has confirmed its second season even before its release of the first one. It will be written by Park Eun Kyo and Park Joon Seok, with direction by Woo Min Ho. The concerned sources from the studio and Disney+ have shared that the preparations for season 2 are already underway.

Made in Korea renews for second season ahead of year-end premiere

Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung’s Made in Korea is all set to produce season 2. A lot of attention has been directed to the series for being Hyun Bin’s K-drama return following his massively successful portrayal of Ri Jeong Hyeok in Crash Landing on You. The show promptly got him a girlfriend in the form of co-star Son Ye Jin, whom he ended up marrying and having a son with soon after. It is also his much-anticipated collaboration with Jung Woo Sung on the screen.

Meanwhile, Made in Korea follows the story of the protagonist Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man who desires a lot of wealth and power. He comes across prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him. With a lot of tenacity to take down the evil, the two become odd enemies in the era of the 1970s.

Made in Korea is said to be a spin-off of director Woo Min Ho’s 2018 crime drama film, which follows a drug lord who builds his empire in the underground of Busan. Based on a true story, it follows him amid the smuggling of diamonds and eventually dr*gs.

The show is all set to become a tentpole release for the OTT platform in the last quarter of the year.

