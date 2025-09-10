Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Fight: Has Priya Kapur ‘hidden’ Sunjay Kapur’s will from kids of Karisma Kapoor?

Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Kiaan and Samaira, have been in the headlines recently after they reportedly demanded their share in their late father, Sunjay Kapur’s, Rs 30,000 crore wealth. These two had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court alleging suppression and forgery of a will that surfaced seven weeks after his death. In the hearing, Priya Kapur was ordered to declare all assets belonging to the late businessman.

Priya Kapur asked to declare all assets of Sunjay Kapur in court

As per the reports, Justice Jyoti Singh questioned Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur, directly on why the will had not been shared with the children, ordering her to declare all movable and immovable assets belonging to the late businessman as of June 12, 2025. It was also said that Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, also tried to send his wife more than 15 emails to seek clarity on the will, but all were unanswered.

In response to these claims, Priya’s counsel told the court that the children had already received Rs 1,900cr. However, sources say that the control of these assets remains with Priya Kapur in the RK family trust and that the children have no access to this. Against this backdrop, adding to the doubts, the Court was also informed by counsel for Mrs. Priya Sachdev Kapur that the so-called will is not registered.

Sunjay Kapur’s will has left his entire personal estate to Priya Kapur

The will, which is dated just 11 weeks before Sunjay Kapur’s demise, has left his entire personal estate to his third wife, Priya Kapur and has cut out his children. It is said that the businessman shared a close and active relationship with their late father, with frequent travel, family time, and business involvement until his passing. To intensify questions of timing, Priya assumed the role of Managing Director of his company only a day after his funeral.

As per reports, the children have still not been given a copy of the will, nor any clarity on their father’s personal assets. These developments are raising urgent questions of transparency, fairness, and the rights of children in inheritance disputes; issues that resonate far beyond one family.

