EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Manjrekar wants Shah Rukh Khan to play THIS role in his ‘extraordinary film’; ‘He’s best because…’

Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, continues to captivate audiences with his stellar performances. His massive fan following extends beyond India, making him a global icon. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar recently revealed that he has an ideal script for SRK. He envisions the superstar portraying a paid assassin in a gripping new project.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Manjrekar shared his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and said, “There is one actor who as an actor, who is very underrated but I feel he is brilliant, is Shah Rukh Khan. As an actor, he is extraordinary. He is so easy in front of the camera.”

When asked about directing a film with the superstar, Manjrekar revealed he already has a script in mind. He added, “It's a brilliant film where I want him to play a paid assassin. Extraordinary film. As I said, who must have graduated in economics then somewhere he has come here so he's always well dressed, has a rimless glass ka chashma. And he believes ki he is the best today because he plans everything routinely. It's a very very very good rule.”

Meanwhile, recently, Shah Rukh Khan made a striking impression at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s grand wedding, exuding charm in a tailored black blazer and perfectly coordinated trousers. Gauri Khan radiated grace in a delicately embellished, pastel-toned gown, keeping her accessories minimal for a sophisticated touch.

Candid glimpses from the festivities capture the superstar sharing a heartfelt embrace with Aadar and engaging in lively chats with the newlyweds. Another captivating frame showcases the power couple posing alongside Aadar’s parents, Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain. These breathtaking moments are not to be missed!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for another exciting project with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, titled King. Adding to the buzz, his daughter Suhana Khan will also be part of the film, while Abhishek Bachchan is set to take on the antagonist’s role.