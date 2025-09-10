Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger’s Love Story Comes to Screens: Harry Potter Fan-Fic ALCHEMISED to Get Movie Adaptation

In what is being called the biggest ever acquisition for a book, Legendary has bought the movie rights to SenLinYu's novel, ALCHEMISED, for a whopping 3 million USD. The seven figure purchase comes as an undeniable offer to the writer of the book and is meant to deter any competitors from trying their hand to grab the win. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, SenLinYu spoke about the acquisition, “I’m honored by Legendary’s incredible enthusiasm for the project and can’t wait to see the world of Paladia come to life.”

SenLinYu's novel presents romance between Harry Potter’s beloved characters

The original fan-fic, ALCHEMISED, followed a forbidden love story between Gryffindor’s Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Slytherin’s Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), however it is not known just how much of the JK Rowling characters would be continued or carried forward in the film adaptation. It is unlikely that many similarities between the two fictional worlds will continue owing to the copyright issues at hand.

ALCHEMISED is based in the Dramonie side of the Harry Potter fan fiction world which follows the aces from the two opposing houses at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It runs over their unlikely love arc, and was first shared on the ‘fan-created, fan-run, nonprofit, noncommercial archive’ AO3 (Archive Of Our Own).

The deal made for ALCHEMISED is believed to be the biggest ever for a new book's movie rights, not counting the inflation rates. It will probably set precedent for its successors as more releases and novel-to-movie adaptations become the norm.

SenLinYu’s other popular AO3 works include a Harry Potter X Handmaiden’s Tale fan fic called Manacled with over 10 million views and another Star Wars work which followed Ben Solo (Kylo Ren) and Rey. They will join many popular fan fictions being adapted into films including Fifty Shades of Grey, After series, and more, which have garnered millions of views across the globe.

