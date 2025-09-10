Selena Gomez Says She Was ‘Stung’ By People Calling Her Fat Amid Facing Weight Issues: ‘I’m Very Sensitive’

Selena Gomez is the new bride-to-be on the block, as she is set to tie the knot with fiancé Benny Blanco in the coming days. Amid the wedding preparations, the Monte Carlo actress sat down for a conversation with Allure, where she spoke about facing weight issues and getting fat-shamed.

Gomez shared that her insecurities and thoughts led her into dialectical therapy, which is helping her overcome certain feelings about herself.

Apart from the weight issues, the Disney alum revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020. The actress also struggled with anxiety and depression.

Selena Gomez reflects on getting fat-shamed

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Selena Gomez shared that she is very sensitive when it comes to her health and weight. The actress revealed, “I’ve dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that’s something I’m very sensitive to.”

Further, speaking of going into therapy, the Only Murders in the Building star added that DBT is a “type of talk therapy for people who experience emotions very intensely.”

The actress recalled having triggering moments of her own, wondering why people would make a point to comment on her weight. She explained, “I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up?” but then DBT acted as a peeling away of the layers, and that helped Gomez to join the dots. “Oh, now I understand; that’s stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight.”

On the personal front, Selena is ready to take the next step with Blanco. While the details of the ceremony are not yet revealed, the actress did have a lavish bachelorette party with her pals. On the work front, Gomez has returned as Mabel Mora in season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

