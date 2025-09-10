Little Hearts OTT Release Update: Where to watch Mouli starrer and why fans can’t stop talking about its climax scene

Little Hearts, starring Mouli and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles, hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. As the movie continues to run successfully in theaters, here’s where you can watch it online after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Little Hearts

Little Hearts is bankrolled by A WIN Original Production, which has led the film to arrive on the OTT platform, ETVWin, being the same company. However, an official streaming date has not yet been announced by the makers.

Interestingly, Little Hearts was initially planned as a direct OTT release, but the makers changed their mind at the last minute and opted for a full theatrical release instead.

Little Hearts’ climax scene reaction

As the film continues to play in theaters, many netizens have been reacting to the final scene and praising the film. A user wrote, “Last 10mins Of The Film #LittleHearts. Dream Love Life La Chupinchincharu." Another said, "The montage song in #littlehearts after they meet in Bangalore is just brilliant.. brilliant, definitely one of the best part of the film. One of the best theatrical experience"

Meanwhile, a netizen said, “#LittleHearts - Almost Kotha bangarulokam with a lighter tone. Kudos to the young team for pulling a young adult love story with zero vulgarity and endless humour. The cast though many of them debutants showcased brilliant timing. Music by Sinjith needs special mention.”

The final scene reportedly serves as a taunt to critics who might leave negative reviews. Sharing notes on the film, another user lauded Little Hearts for featuring a well-written, character-driven role for the female lead.

More about Little Hearts

Little Hearts tells the story of Akhil, a youngster who fails an exam, which leads him to enroll in a long-term coaching center. Struggling to find purpose, he discovers the fine line between shallow attraction and true love after meeting Khatyayani.

How Akhil’s life takes a new turn in a journey filled with romance and humor forms the crux of the story.

Apart from the leads, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, Satya Krishnan, and more.

