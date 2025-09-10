Watch: BTS’ V practices hard for Dodgers first pitch, prepares for failure but ends up acing it, ‘Get down on knees…’

BTS’ V gave a complete surprise to the onlookers, online audience, and his fans who watched him throw one of the best first pitches in celebrity baseball history. Taking to the mound last month, he impressed everyone from the LA Dodgers team, their opponents from Cincinnati, as well as the commentators who watched on as he completely slayed the first pitch for a non-playing K-pop singer.

In a new video, he was seen working hard on his throw for days, worrying about messing up right before pitching, even going so far as to prepare his apology. The result was unexpected, as everyone watching praised his skills, while baseball fans wanted him drafted to their teams!

V wins hearts with behind-the-scenes from solo first pitch

V is no baseball player, but he had everyone believing otherwise after throwing an amazing strike on August 25. Appearing from the LA Dodgers side, the singer was decked in their jersey, and new pre-event footage revealed that he had been practising his pitch for many days. With his manager and staff to encourage and guide him, the star tried to perfect it. However, the on-ground situation was quite different as he seemed to be nervous, unlike what was visible on the screen.

The star was worried about standing on the slanted mound, scared of falling down and embarrassing himself. While telling himself to just go ahead and do it, he also prepared for the worst-case scenario, “And if I pitch a ground ball? Well then, I can just…take off my glove, start apologizing. [I would] get down on my knees and go ‘I’m so sorry’.” He went so far as to declare that he would never step back into a Dodgers game ever again. He ended up taking personal training from Tyler Glasnow and tried it out a few times at the stadium.

With a wild imagination running through his head and the promise of delicious food waiting on the other end, V pitched and ended up with a fabulous throw.

