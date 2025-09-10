Story behind Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic 'K-K-K-Kiran' dialogue from Darr will blow your mind: 'I remember once going to Adi and saying...'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is best known as the “King of Romance,” with films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Mohabbatein. But before he became the ultimate romantic hero, SRK played one of his most unforgettable roles as a villain in Yash Chopra’s 1993 film Darr. His portrayal of the obsessive lover Rahul and the now-iconic stammered dialogue “I love you, K-K-K-Kiran” remains etched in Bollywood history.

How Shah Rukh Khan perfected 'K-K-K-Kiran' in Darr

In Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, directed by Smriti Mundhra, Shah Rukh Khan revisited how the dialogue came to life. He revealed that he drew inspiration from a classmate who had a stammer. SRK said, “I had a classmate who had a stammer and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about that people’s minds become aware to one sound, and it’s like a sharp current. So, you can’t say the word because you become aware of a sound.”

He explained how this idea was applied to his character. “Let’s make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he’s so aware of her.”

The dialogue went on to become one of the most quoted lines in Bollywood, giving the name “Kiran” instant recognition among movie fans.

Here’s how SRK and Aditya Chopra worked behind the scenes

While discussing the making of Darr, Shah Rukh Khan also shared how he and Aditya Chopra, who assisted Yash Chopra during the film, would often exchange ideas. “I had some really fantastically stupid ideas, like I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said ‘Dad won’t allow that.’ Sometimes he would come and tell me that listen I think dad is not going to take a close up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he’ll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji.”

Their creative process not only shaped Darr but also laid the foundation for Shah Rukh and Aditya Chopra’s long-standing friendship, which later gave Bollywood landmark films under Yash Raj Films.

