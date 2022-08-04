EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya on his meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘I hope something works out’

Actor Naga Chaitanya will soon make his Hindi film debut with director Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, headlined by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Chaitanya on the possibility of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan next, post collaborating with the Dangal actor on the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, here’s what he had to say.

“I really hope, after the 11th (August, Laal Singh Chaddha release date) I am accepted, and the audience really likes me. You know, I want to collaborate with everyone here, for sure,” says Chaitanya. He informs that he will decide on his next step post the reaction he receives from the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer. “I am honestly just waiting for the 11th. If the acceptance is there, I want to see how the audience encourages me, owns me, and based on that, (I will) take my next step,” shares Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, he was recently spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Prod him on the meeting, and Naga Chaitanya informs, “It’s just casual meetings, you know. These are filmmakers I have looked up to, so just pay your respects, say hi, and I hope something works out. There are so many people I want to work with over here.”

Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis, and was headlined by Tom Hanks. Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Vikram Kumar’s romantic drama, Thank You, and will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s web show, Dhootha. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is presently busy with Heeramandi.

