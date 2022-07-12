EXCLUSIVE: 'Naga Chaitanya is pure, honest and that inspires me': Krithi Shetty on their chemistry & NC22

After sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraaju, Krithi Shetty has teamed up with him yet again for Venkat Prabhu's next. Ahead of her film The Warriorr's release, Krithi in an exclusive tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla shared her excitement of working with Chaitanya again besides recalling her first conversation with him.

"We will be starting the shoot next month probably. I'm extremely excited to work with him because now that we have already worked together and I know how chill it is to work with him, I'm definitely looking forward to it. Plus, people have also seemed to like our pair quite a bit...I think we should give the people another nice film," said Krithi on teaming up with Naga Chaitanya for the second time for a film tentatively called, NC22.

Recalling one of the first conversations with Chay from the launch ceremony of Bangarraaju, Krithi further shared, "A lot of people said that wait for a bit, you will lose calm being in the industry but I have seen Chaitanya, who has been in the industry since a very long time and he is really very soft, pure, honest and kind, and that inspires me. I didn't expect but it was very refreshing. In one of our first conversations I think when we met at the pooja for the first time, he spoke about social media and how it doesn't really affect him and tries to take it in a positive way."

The Uppena actress also spoke about working with Nagarjuna in Bangarraaju. "I thought I will be very nervous or intimidated by him because he is The King Nagarjuna but the first time I met him it was like I'm meeting him after a long time. That's how he started the conversation and he has this elegant, calm attitude. He is the best person I have ever met," said Krithi Shetty who played the role of Naga Lakshmi in Bangarraju, the sequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana.

