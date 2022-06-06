EXCLUSIVE: Nargis Fakhri opens up on mental health care; Says, 'I try not to blame or victimize myself'

Nargis Fakhri is one of the most promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress made a remarkable debut in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar and there was no looking back for her since then. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Nargis opened up about a lot of things from her personal life and poured her heart out. She also spoke about mental health and how to deal with negativity.

Nargis Fakhri talked about how to take care of your mental health and avoid negativity. In the interview, she said, "I have been an avid reader of self-help books since I was 15. I say that this life is always a journey back to yourself...where we have to continuously look at who we are and how we are changing, evolving, and growing with our work, with our regular lives, and with ourselves. So, for me, it's always reading like I love psychology a lot and I am the type of person that wants to be better and I realised this through my interactions with other human beings and relationships whether it's a partner or friends or family, they reflect certain things back to me. And, if I don't like certain things about other people, I always look at myself and say 'Why don't I like that? Is that something within me?' So, I guess, you can say that I am a very introspective type of person and I always take the time to think about myself and how I can be better."

She further said, "I always hold accountability for what I do, and when I say, I try not to blame or victimize myself and I know that I have the power to change my entire life or environment based on my thought process. So, I always say that people need to get their mental health checked first like what negative things you are saying if you catch yourself and are aware, you can slap yourself and say 'Hey, don't say that or don't think that'. And, I think with time and practice, you get better at it...Check yourself when you get negative about others as it is a reflection of your own inner insecurities and negativity."

Nargis concluded by saying that mediation, reading, listening to podcasts, doing exercise, eating healthy, and watching videos really help.

Watch Nargis Fakhri's full interview here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nargis Fakhri on taking a break from acting: I wasn’t scared into continuing in that rat race