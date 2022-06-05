EXCLUSIVE: Nargis Fakhri on taking a break from acting: I wasn’t scared into continuing in that rat race

Nargis Fakhri is one of the most talented actresses we have in our Bollywood industry. The actress made a remarkable debut with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar and there was no looking back for her since then. But after paving a way into the hearts of her fans through her amazing performances in several films, the actress took a break from the industry. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Nargis opened up about a lot of things from her personal life and poured her heart out. She also spoke about taking a break from acting when she was at the peak of her career.

Talking about why she took the hard decision of taking a break, Nargis Fakhri revealed, “I never had a day off or I would have a day off. But when you have 1 day off and your friends and family are like 24 hours plane ride, how do you actually get to go see them and recharge? There came a point when I had to ask myself, why am I working so hard when I can’t even enjoy the fruits of my labour? So I had to make a decision. Initially, I said that I need a few months off and people were like if you are going to take a few months off, you are going to be gone. You will just disappear off the map. But then I had to just take that chance and I am happy that I took that chance. I am happy that I wasn’t scared into continuing in that rat race.”

When asked about moments when she felt like quitting but then gathered herself up and started again, Nargis Fakhri said, “I shouldn't say quit for me because I try not to quit. I think a lot of people need to take time off, because we live in a world where it's like 24/7 work work and people do not prioritise self-care enough. And if you are going to work so much, you are going to burn yourself out and then what’s going to happen? You’re going to get unwell. You’re not going to be mentally okay or physically okay. So not more about quitting because I think quitting just has a negative connotation attached to it. It's more, just taking time for yourself. And I mean I put quit and fail, but no one really fails because from your failures you always learn something new. And the point was to really just pick yourself up and keep going because from those failures or if you quit or take time off, you can recharge, regroup, and then learn from your mistakes and then become better. So that was the actual thought behind it.”

