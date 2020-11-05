EXCLUSIVE: Neha Bhasin gives back to cyberbullies and haters: You encouraged me to shout louder, rise higher

Neha Bhasin, who recently released the song Kehnde Rehnde, has written an open letter for the cyberbullies and has thanked them for encouraging her to shine brighter.

In this growing world of social media, cyber-bullying and negative comments on social networking sites have been a common thing. In fact, several celebs have come across cyber-bullying quite often. Needless to say, it does turn out to be quite distressing. However, singer Neha Bhasin has come up with an epic reply to the cyberbullies and her haters on social media. The lady has come up with a song ‘Kehnde Rehnde’ which highlighting sexism, biasedness, cyber-bullying, etc. This isn’t all. She has also written an open letter for her haters.

In her letter, Neha has expressed her gratitude towards everyone who hated her and decided to discipline her life and mentioned that it only encouraged her to shine brighter in life. Here’s what Neha wrote in her open letter, “There is no sarcasm, not a tinge of anger as I write this. I am, on the contrary, grateful to every person, who has demeaned me, tried to "show me my place" or told me to "behave like a woman". I have received rape threats, death threats, gory descriptions of what they will do to me if I don't abide by the rules of society. And here's the interesting part - 'They' are nameless, faceless people, who have decided to moral my life. Thank you, for trying to bury me down. You only encourage me to touch the skies. Thank you, for asking me to cover up, you only encouraged me to bare my heart open and show the nakedness of my soul.

Being a celebrity, being followed by millions, being loved by even more is a blessing that I count on every day of my life. But I also count the abuses, the curses, and the deaths that come my way. To the people who troll me - I read EVERY ONE OF YOU! I read the sadness and frustration that society has levied upon you and I am sorry that no one helped you. But I am also sorry, that I don't give a rat's ass about what you think of me. You think that you can ask me to hide in a corner as I pray to survive? That ain't happening. You think you can send abuses and gory texts hiding behind your computer screen? Sure, but that ain't changing a thing in my life. I am born to shine and I will do so without anyone telling me to 'cover up'.

And it's is not just me, it the men of the society too, who are at the receiving end. Who, at a young age starts hearing the phrase 'Man Up!'. So, here's my question to you all - How do you Man Up? How do you prove to society that you are a 'man'? Let me help you with an answer - You don't! You don't have to prove yourself to anyone that you are a man, you don't have to prove yourself to anyone that you are a woman who is worth the respect. You don't have to essentially 'identify' as anything to be accepted and loved. We all deserve love and respect because that is what is called 'human-ity'.

So, my dear cyberbullies, who wear the masks of anger, anguish, sexism, bullying, racism, and hatred, I am sorry that no one stood by you and I am thankful that you encouraged me to shout louder, rise higher, and shine brighter! Because every time you tell me that I am a certain degree less of a respectable woman, all I say to myself behind my screen - Kehnde Rehnde Shussshhhh!”

Meanwhile, Neha’s song, which came out on Monday, November 3, has turned out to be an impactful track and has been grabbing a lot of attention.

Also Read: Neha Bhasin files FIR against BTS fans post receiving threats; Shows the disturbing comments via Instagram

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×