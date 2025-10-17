Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office : Rishab Shetty starrer collects Rs 550 crore in India in 2 Weeks

Kantara: Chapter 1 grossed Rs. 168 crore approx in its second week at the Indian box office. The drop from last week is sub-50 per cent, which is a superb hold at this level of collections. That takes its total box office gross in the country to Rs. 551.50 crore approx. Added another Rs. 102.50 crore (USD 11.55 million) from overseas, the worldwide box office stands at Rs. 654 crore approx.

The film remains on track to challenge Chhaava for becoming the highest grosser of the year and possibly reach Rs. 700 crore final. All it needs is to just add another week-two gross to its tally… even Rs. 10 per cent less will do. That would normally be quite doable, with less than 50 per cent drop in the second week and a big holiday period incoming. However, the holiday period brings competition, and a lot depends on how well the film sustains against them. The immediate task will be to get to Rs. 600 crore by Sunday, and from there, it will have a good base to collect during Diwali.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 383.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 24.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 45.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 46.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 14.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 15.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 11.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 10.25 cr. Total Rs. 551.75 cr.

The weekdays showcased stable holds, driven by strong holds for the Hindi dubbed version. South India saw a bit of steep drops across the board, but that is normal for the course of a film coming from a higher level of collections. It should pick up well over the weekend, although competition may hinder that a bit.

Earlier on weekdays, the film emerged as the highest grosser ever in Karnataka and is now moving fast towards the first Rs. 200 crore grosser in the state. The ETA on the same is Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 181.50 cr. APTS Rs. 90.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 53.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 46.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 180.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 551.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Becomes Highest Grossing Film of All Time in Karnataka