Silambarasan TR’s Arasan Promo Out: Vetri Maaran expands the Vada Chennai universe with a gripping new story

The much-awaited first look promo of Arasan, the latest addition to Vetri Maaran’s Vada Chennai universe, has finally been unveiled in select theatres across Tamil Nadu. Written and directed by Vetri Maaran, the film stars Silambarasan TR in the lead role. The five-minute-long promo offers a glimpse into a gritty world, expanding the storylines set up in Vada Chennai (2018).

Aged gangster, murder trials, and a film within a film

In the promo, as per Cinema Express, Silambarasan is seen playing a dual role, one as a young man with a stylish, funky look and another as an older man with greying hair. The aged version of his character is seen in court, accused of three murders. During the courtroom scene, Silambarasan’s character is shown talking to filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who appears as himself. He tells Nelson to make a movie based on his life story and even requests him to cast Dhanush in the lead role.

The promo ends with the line, “An untold tale from the world of Vada Chennai,” confirming that Arasan is set in the same universe as the 2018 film starring Dhanush.

Here’s what the Arasan promo reveals about the film

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Vetri Maaran. The director, known for working with Santhosh Narayanan and GV Prakash in his earlier projects, has taken a fresh turn by teaming up with Anirudh for Arasan. The theme music, released by Anirudh on his birthday, has already caught attention for being distinct yet fitting to the film’s tone.

Silambarasan also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his admiration for Anirudh, wishing him on his birthday and appreciating the composer’s contribution to the project.

Arasan is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the V Creations banner. The film marks the first collaboration between Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan TR, who was originally supposed to star in Vada Chennai before Dhanush took on the role of Anbu. In Vada Chennai, Dhanush played a carrom player who becomes a gangster and leader of his fishing community after a series of betrayals.

The online release of the Arasan promo is scheduled for October 17 at 10:07 a.m. as per Cinema Express. Fans who watched the promo in theatres have already shared clips online, sparking excitement about the film’s storyline and characters. While the release date of Arasan remains undisclosed, the promo has successfully raised expectations for what promises to be another intense chapter from Vetri Maaran’s cinematic universe.

