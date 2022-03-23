EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra set to be in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, will miss out on Animal with Ranbir Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra is all set to work in Imtiaz Ali’s much awaited next titled Chamkila. This the first time that the actress will be working with Imtiaz and we are sure that this collaboration will be something to watch out for. Given this big development, Parineeti will unfortunately have to step away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, as there are serious date overlap issues between both these projects.

A trade source reveals, "Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director."

The informer adds, "She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. So, RK and Pari fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a new project to bring them together on screen."