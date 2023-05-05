EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Entertainment blocks Eid 2024 for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are teaming up for the first time on an action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. We also reported that Pooja Entertainment (Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani) are going all out to make it one of Indian cinema’s biggest action films and roped in Malayalam actor, Prithviraj to play the antagonist. The film has been extensively shot at real locations in Europe and UAE and is expected to wrap up in the next 7 days.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid 2024

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to be the big Eid 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe. “Pooja Entertainment has locked the Eid weekend for the release of their action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It’s a lucrative window and the team believes that Eid is the best release window for an action film like BMCM,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that an official announcement is round the corner. The film will release on April 10 or April 11, 2024 - depending on the day of Eid.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will mark the third Eid release for Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Bharat. The filmmaker will be looking to continue his success streak on the festive weekend and if reports are anything to go by, the film is set to be a big blast on the festive weekend. “The team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wants to give adequate time to the post production and bring out a quality product for the audience,” the source concluded.

Big action in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The action in BMCM is done by a team from the west and the film will offer action in varied space from hand-to-hand combat to gun fights, bike chase and aerial fights. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Ayala F in key roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

