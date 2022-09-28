EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan opens up on Hulchul 2: ‘There is a plan’

Priyadarshan has helmed many classic films, including Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Pooja Batra starrer Virasat, Hera Pheri with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, and Hungama, which featured Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen and Shakti Kapoor among many others. In fact, the filmmaker even recently remade Hungama with Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. Pinkvilla now has learnt that the veteran director is gearing up to remake another popular film of his.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan spoke about remaking his romantic comedy drama, Hulchul. When asked about Hulchul 2, the filmmaker said, “Yes yes, there is a plan but not yet confirmed. We have just decided that we will make it, but nothing else has been decided as yet. I am making a South film now.” The 2004 original had an ensemble cast including, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Asrani.