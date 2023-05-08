EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan reveal first impressions of each other; Latter says 'PC is a pro'

Popular actress Priyanka Chopra will be collaborating for the first time with Sam Heughan for an American romantic comedy-drama, Love Again which will have a theatrical release in India, this week. In the movie, Celine Dion will play a fictionalized version of herself who will act as kind of a guardian angel for two lonely people – Mira and Rey, who are cosmically linked through tragic circumstances. Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, both Priyanka and Sam opened up about their experience of working with each other.

What was Sam Heughan’s first impression of working with Priyanka Chopra?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka, and Sam were asked about their first impressions of each other. Answering the same, Heughan said, “PC is a pro, she is an amazing actress, a beautiful woman, and obviously so fun to work with.” Talking about their first Zoom call, Sam said, “It was a Covid movie so we met on Zoom where I forgot to put the sound on and my camera angle was also wrong whereas PC looked good as she had a professional setup.”

Furthermore, talking about his first meeting with Priyanka on set, Sam was quoted saying, “I remember the first time when we met during the rehearsals and we were only allowed to be in a room with each other for 25 minutes at a time wearing a mask. You can imagine that creating chemistry is pretty difficult, especially in a romantic comedy.” The actor also revealed that they tried the kissing scenes with their masks on which left Priyanka in splits.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her experience with Sam Heughan

Talking about her work experience with Sam, Priyanka said, “As soon as we got into the meeting, I knew that Sam was someone who knew what he wanted and had a tremendous experience. So, when you are working with a co-actor that you know has control on what are they gonna do then it's just so easy to lean on each other.” She further added, “Then you are able to find chemistry because we are both looking for the best in the scene and also, he is really funny so it helps a lot.”

