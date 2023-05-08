EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra says she and Nick Jonas will star opposite each other: ‘I am pretty sure’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan’s American romantic comedy-drama, Love Again, will be unveiled in India this week, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actors opened up about the film. Interestingly, Nick Jonas too has made a special appearance in this James C. Strouse directorial. When we asked PeeCee about the possibility of collaborating with Nick for a full length feature film in the future, maybe for a Hindi project, here’s what she had to say.

“Yea, you never know if it will be Hindi or not but Nick and I are working with each other. I don’t know if it's a film or not, but so far we are producing shows together, we are creating stuff together and I am pretty sure the progression of that will end up being in like working with each other. I don’t know if it will be in a romantic capacity or what we will play, but I am pretty sure we will work together,” reveals Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Love Again

Meanwhile, the actress expresses her excitement about the romantic-comedy genre. “The world is divisive right now, and it’s nice to be able to have something which is hopeful. It’s not slapstick, it’s not a comedy. It’s a romantic movie which makes you cry, laugh, smile, it’s like that heartwarming thing that you want to go to the theatre with your partner, your person, or your friends. So this is that movie. I am very excited, and I hope it brings more of the genre back,” states Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

