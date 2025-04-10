Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad thinks he is ‘best fool’ as they flaunt their cute chemistry; see PICS to know why

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are often seen painting the town red with their public appearances and mushy posts on social media. The couple is currently in the US, and their adorable pictures from the vacation are enough to make your hearts melt.

Just a few hours back, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of photos from their vacay. The cute chemistry of the couple is sure to bring a smile to your faces.

In the first picture, the War 2 actor is seen wrapping his arm around Azad while they flash bright smiles for a mirror selfie. The picture, seemingly clicked at a shopping mall, was captioned, "Nothing to see here, just a bunch of hobos freezing their asses off," followed by a laughter emoji, wrote the actress in the caption.

It was followed by another goofy picture of Hrithik while he looked into the camera. "Best fool!!" called her beau in the caption. The duo was seen enjoying their coffee date, as one can see a coffee mug kept on the table alongside.

Saba Azad drops pictures from their vacation

For the unversed, Hrithik is currently in the US, where he recently had a fan event in Dallas, Texas. The special event witnessed severe backlash on the internet after several attendees expressed their frustration over the mismanagement.

One of the fans also took to social media and claimed to have spent over Rs. 12 lakh-roughly $1,500 per person plus entry to meet Roshan. While the fan was hoping for at least a photo, much to his disappointment, he alleged that the Fighter star walked away and stated that they never got their promised moment despite waiting for 2 hours in line.

On the professional front, Hrithik will be next seen in War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The sequel to 2019 is a part of the YRF Spy-universe, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Saba was last seen in Zee5’s show, Crime Beat, co-starring Saqib Saleem, Sai Tamhankar, Rahul Bhat, and more in pivotal roles.

