EXCLUSIVE: Rabia Khan’s lawyer Shekhar Jagtap says they will approach HC, adds ‘Once we go through judgement’

Earlier today, Sooraj Pancholi got relief in Jiah Khan’s abetment of suicide case. The actor was acquitted by a special CBI Court in Mumbai citing ‘paucity of evidence’. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan’s lawyer Shekhar Jagtap stated that while the verdict has been delivered, they are now waiting for a copy of the judgment. “Once we go through the contents of the judgement, we will have to analyze the evidence assessed by the judge, as the judge said that due to paucity of evidence he has been acquitted. So we will have to find out what type of evidence they had actually collected because, from day one, my client was saying it is a homicide and not a suicide,” said Shekhar Jagtap.

He further added, “Unfortunately not only Juhu police station, but also CBI has turned their ears deaf and did not accept any other request. Now let us take that CBI wanted it as an abetment of suicide, how could it lack to support its own charge? Atleast CBI could have collected and questioned evidence to justify it’s own charges of abetment to commit suicide. If that is so, we may have to point out to the Honourable High Court that the CBI has not conducted its investigation in spite of finding out all the flaws of the investigation from time to time.”

Advocate Shekhar Jagtap elaborated, “We are not making this first time statement because the accused Sooraj Pancholi is acquitted. So if this allegation is of CBI that he has abated a crime of suicide, then they have to verify that CBI did not look into Juhu police station’s material submitted in Sessions Court till four years. They came into the picture in 2015, and in 2019 for the first time they said we want dupatta to be sent for chemical analysis to find out certain DNA reports, etc. 2016 to 2019 they did not find it necessary to send the mobile phone of Sooraj and Jiah to the Blackberry company for opening its lock. If this is their way of investigation, certainly they are not investigating for justifying their charges which benefited the accused.”

Shekhar Jagtap to approach High Court

Are they planning to appeal to the High Court? “I have been instructed by my client to approach the Honourable High Court by preparing an appeal against the acquittal,” Shekhar Jagtap concluded.

