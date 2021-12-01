EXCLUSIVE: Rahman to play Tiger Shroff’s father in Ganapath; Read Deets

Soon after completing the UK schedule of Ahmed Khan’s Sajid Nadiadwala backed Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff started shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath in the Queen’s City. He was also joined by Kriti Sanon, who is reuniting with Tiger seven years after they first worked together in Heropanti. Welcoming his leading lady on the set, Shroff had even posted on Instagram, “Time for some more action, more dhamaka. Welcoming my leading lady, Jassi, as she begins the UK schedule of #Ganapath. Can't wait to reunite with you @kritisanon!”

We now have a new update on this much awaited film. Pinkvilla has learnt that the makers have roped in actor Rahman to play Tiger’s father in this futuristic-drama. “Rahman has already shot for a major portion, and has come back to India for a family commitment. He will be joining the team again in London from next week. Tiger plays a boxer in the film, and his onscreen father too was a boxer in his earlier days,” informs a source close to the development. The makers are expected to wrap up the UK schedule by this month-end.

Amitabh Bachchan was approached for the father’s role earlier, however it didn't work out for reasons unknown. Recently, Tiger had even posted an image on Instagram with the film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani. “Literally chilling with my Bossman aka Producer Saab aka Bro,” Tiger had written.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Kriti had opened up about doing Ganapath. “You’ll see me do action for the first time properly. You have seen the poster that has me on a Dirt Bike, that’s also something that I’m supposed to learn. I mean, I did ride a Bullet in Bachchan Pandey, but a Bullet and a Dirt Bike are very different from each other,” she had said.

