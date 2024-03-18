Bollywood films are not just known for their captivating stories and melodious songs, but also for the fashionable outfits worn by the actors and actresses in the movie. Over the years, many Bollywood actresses have sported iconic looks that have left a lasting impression on audiences and continue to inspire fashion trends even today. These unforgettable and sartorial iconic outfits will always live rent-free in our hearts and minds. We totally adore them.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer look at 12 iconic Bollywood looks served by the leading ladies of the entertainment industry like the incomparable Deepika Padukone, the classy Alia Bhatt, the fabulous Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others?

Top 12 iconic Bollywood looks that are always trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan's red set in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham:

Kareena Kapoor Khan left us swooning as the iconic ‘Poo’ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her classy red sequinned co-ord set from the movie's song, You Are My Soniya, was all things amazing.

This incredible outfit featured a sequin-laden crop top with sleek straps and a plunging neckline. This was paired with matching faux-leather pants with a side slit, and we adore the iconic Bollywood outfit.

Kajol’s red dress in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le jaayenge:

Kajol always knows just how to hit the right mark with all of her outfits, and it’s always been this way. The diva wore some fabulous outfits in the movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le jaayenge to show the best of her fashion style.

The bright red sleeveless mini-dress with well-formed pleats that she wore in the song Zara Sa Jhoom Lun Main was just perfect. The fitted dress accentuated her curves perfectly and we love the iconic Bollywood look.

Priyanka Chopra’s metallic saree in Dostana:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Bollywood’s Desi Girl and the iconic song that started it all was from the movie Dostana. The diva wore a metallic saree in the song that really left a mark.

The incomparable silver saree with a sequinned border was just awesome. She paired it with a halter silver sequinned bralette which looked fabulous. The outfit highlighted her enviable figure, and we love the famous Bollywood outfit.

Sonam Kapoor’s super hot red dress in Aisha:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a simply stylish red dress in the movie’s iconic song, Behke Behke. The sleeveless midi-dress with sleek straps and a corseted silhouette hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places.

The classy dress accentuated the actress’ enviable figure perfectly. The tulle skirt also gave the classy outfit a dramatic twist, which was all things stylish. Her curly hair went perfectly with this look.

Alia Bhatt’s Kesariya co-ord in Brahmastra:

Alia Bhatt left us gasping as she wore an incomparably vibrant yellow co-ord set in the movie’s fabulous love song, Kesariya, and honestly, we’re head-over-heels in love with it.

This ensemble featured a classy sleeveless crop top which accentuated her waist. She paired this with a floor-length printed lehenga skirt that screamed perfection. We love this Bollywood actress movie look!

Deepika Padukone’s blue saree in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

Deepika’s iconic character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of our favorites. The classy blue and gold embellished saree that she wore in the song Badtameez Dil was one of her best outfits in the movie.

This amazing semi-sheer blue saree looked awesome. It was draped to perfection with a gold border. The sequin work on the saree and the sexy blouse was just right. We loved her iconic Bollywood outfit.

Sridevi’s sassy blue saree in Mr. India:

Sridevi left quite a mark on the world when she chose to wear a classy blue saree in the iconic song Kate Nahi Katate Ye Din Ye Raat. Her dance moves took the world by storm.

This sheer blue saree with a matching cap-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline that looked hotter than ever. This iconic gasp-worthy look was a piece of perfection.

Alia Bhatt’s bikini set in Student of the Year:

Alia made quite the mark with her super hot bikini entry in Student of the Year. This yellow bikini set featured a halter neckline bralette which was paired with matching bikini bottoms.

She looked sincerely fiery with a yellow sarong wrapped around her waist and a matching sheer bolero which was amazing. Her iconic Bollywood look was just inspiring.

Deepika Padukone’s black dress in Pathaan:

Deepika Padukone is a magical force in Bollywood and the magic of her head-to-toe black look looked incomparably sultry. The stylish outfit was just seductive.

The fabulous dress hugged her curves and highlighted them with a femme and fabulous ruffled design. The V-shaped deep and plunging neckline with the super high side slit, which was hotter than ever.

Alia Bhatt’s sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

Alia Bhatt wore a lot of colorful and sheer chiffon sarees in the iconic movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The super hot Manish Malhotra creations were stylish beyond all comparison.

The vibrant and multicolored ombré saree with a sexy blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline and broad straps was just amazing. These minimalistic looks were just iconic and gave birth to a lot of trends.

Preity Zinta’s blue lehenga set in Kal Ho Naa Ho:

Preity Zinta was just the most gorgeous ‘pretty woman’ in the iconic movie, Kal Ho Naa Ho. One of the iconic looks that she wore was the blue lehenga set that she wore for her engagement.

This incomparable lehenga set with a beige base and vibrant blue sequin work was amazing. She also carried a matching blue sheer dupatta that was just the prettiest. We really adore the diva’s iconic look.

Anushka Sharma’s athleisure wear in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi:

Anushka Sharma has always been appreciated for her fresh, fashionable, and comfortable ensembles. The diva was the reason why athleisure wear actually became popular.

She wore a lot of stylish athleisure wear sets in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. They featured fitted tops with matching tights and track pants. She also added cloth headbands to complete the look. If you’re looking for Bollywood movie looks to recreate, this is the easiest one.

These Bollywood movie outfits are always going to be at the very top, and we will never get over them, don’t you agree?

So, which one of these looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

