EXCLUSIVE: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra expresses desire to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan TOGETHER; Read On

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is among the finest Indian directors. He has made some of the country's most loved films like Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Mehra continues to be an inspiration to budding and aspiring directors to tell riveting stories. To celebrate 10 years of his film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag starring Farhan Akhtar, he graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his. He shared some anecdotes while filming Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and also shared about the futures of his celebrated sports drama, 10 years after its release.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Expresses His Desire To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan On A Film Together

In his exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was asked about whether there are plans for him to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in the future. The Rang De Basanti director manifested collaborating with both actors on one film instead of separate films. He said, "I would love to direct them together. I mean ya. 100 percent. I adore Shah Rukh and Aamir is a soulmate. I love both of them for what they are and what they represent and I think it will be fireworks when we collaborate. Hopefully soon".

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Re-Releases In 30 Cities Across India To Celebrate Its 10 Years. This Time Around, The Film Has Been Adapted For The Hearing Impaired

The rest of the conversation primarily focused on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra talked about how he decided to make a biopic on Milkha Singh, from where he drew inspiration and more. He shared that he didn't expect the film to do the kind of business that it did when it released. He informed to Pinkvilla that to celebrate 10 years of the film, they have organised a private screening for Milkha Singh's family as a tribute to the great athlete. The film has also been adapted for the hearing impaired by the producers. It has been designed in the Indian Sign Language and that will make the film more inclusive. People who can't hear will get to see the film in their own language that is the Indian Sign Language.

Where And When To Watch Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is available for streaming on its authorised streaming platform. It re-releases on August 6th, 2023 in 30 cities across India. This time around, the makers are trying to cater to the hearing impaired.

