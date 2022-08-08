EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty calls Ranveer Singh “the next superstar” & gives update on a Golmaal Cirkus crossover

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors of Hindi cinema, having excelled in the space of making action and comedy films. His last, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar holds the record of being the biggest opener till date in the pandemic times, and now he is all gearing up for his next, Cirkus, a comic caper spearheaded by Ranveer Singh followed by Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. He moves out of the Golmaal world to explore comedy in a slightly different space bringing in the vibe of a Disney film with Cirkus. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty says, “I am happy as we had to experiment in the comic space with young kids.”

The filmmaker adds, “It has all the elements of Golmaal and also all the Golmaal characters – from Sanjay Mishra to Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kalsekar. This film is for the audience who loved Golmaal, All The Best and Bol Bachchan.” All through his career, Rohit has made comic capers with Ajay Devgn, who has a rather serious approach to the genre. With Cirkus, he moves ahead with Ranveer Singh, who is known to be a packet of packet of energy.

Shetty explains the idea of making a comedy with Ranveer saying, “I was confident that he would be a good choice for a comedy film like Golmaal, because we had done Simmba, which has some undertones of humour. He knows his comic time and has hold over the genre. He is a great actor, who you can mould in any space. He can do Simmba, Cirkus, Khilji, Ram Leela or Bajirao (Mastani). He is going to be the next superstar because he can perform in all the genres.”

Rohit is the pioneer of cop universe in India bringing Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi together. Is he now planning to do a Cirkus and Golmaal crossover? Rohit concludes, “May be in the future we will. May be in the future.” Cirkus features Ranveer with Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. It is gearing up for a big Christmas 2022 release.

