EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan in talks for the remake of Nani’s Gang Leader with Ramesh Taurani

Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Saif Ali Khan is returning to the Race Franchise as producer Ramesh Taurani is planning a Race Reboot with the OG in 2025. Soon after, we reported that the film will feature Sidharth Malhotra as the parallel lead and the makers are fine tuning the script loaded with twists and turns. While the work on Race 4 is happening in full swing at TIPS, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Saif Ali Khan is discussing another feature film with Ramesh Taurani.

According to sources close to the development, Saif Ali Khan is in talks for the official remake of Nani’s 2019 hit film, Gang Leader. “Ramesh Taurani has acquired the rights to remake Gang Leader in Hindi and has initiated conversation with Saif Ali Khan to play the lead. Saif too has shown his interest, and is awaiting to hear the reworked version of the film for Hindi. The makers are presently working to adapt the screenplay in Hindi and a narration shall take place in December,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that once Saif signs the dotted line for Gang Leader, the makers will proceed towards casting the antagonist and female characters for the film. “While the antagonist turn requires an actor with a suave personality, the casting for female leads is challenging as the script demands actors from all age groups – from 10 years to 80 years – to come on board,” the source added.

The source concluded, “The idea is to take Gang Leader remake on floors right after Race 4, sometime in the second half of 2025, however, the schedules could change depending on the timelines and logistics of the franchise.”

Apart from Race 4 and Gang Leader, Ramesh Taurani is also producing the David Dhawan directed Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is led by Varun Dhawan with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to arrive on October 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

