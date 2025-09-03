Who is Rahul Deshpande? Marathi singer and actor who announced divorce from his wife Neha, 17 years after marriage

Rahul Deshpande is a well-known name in the Marathi industry as a renowned singer and actor. He is the grandson of the legendary natya sangeet vocalist Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande. His recent announcement has made it to the headlines and left all his fans shocked. The singer and actor announced that he and his wife, Neha, are heading for a divorce after almost 17 years of marriage. Keep scrolling further to get a glimpse into his life.

Rahul Deshpande’s birth and musical legacy

Rahul Deshpande was born on October 10, 1979, in Pune, Maharashtra. As we already mentioned above that he is the grandson of the legendary natya sangeet vocalist Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande. Deeply rooted in Hindustani classical traditions, Rahul trained under maestros such as Pandit Gangadharbuva Pimpalkhare, Dr. Madhusudhan Patwardhan, Smt. Ushatai Chipalkatti, Pandit Mukul Shivputra, and also learned tabla from Pandit Suresh Samant.

Rahul Deshpande’s contribution to Marathi theatre and TV

Rahul has made a significant contribution to Marathi theatre. His notable stage performances include Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Sangeet Sanshaykallol, and Sangeet Manapmaan. He has also appeared as a judge on reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Little Champs and Sangeet Samrat Parva 2.

Rahul Deshpande’s acting and music direction

Rahul Deshpande transitioned to the big screen by playing the lead role in Me Vasantraoo in 2022. This film was a biopic on his grandfather, and who better than him could have played this role? He not only played the lead role but also directed the music, earning a National Film Award, a Filmfare Marathi Award, and a Maharashtra State Film Award. He has also featured in other Marathi musicals like Amaltash (2024), receiving acclaim for both his performance and the film’s music.

Rahul Deshpande’s divorce

Rahul was married to Neha Deshpande for 17 years. Their legal separation was reportedly finalized in September 2024, though the news was shared publicly only in September 2025 via an Instagram post. He explained that the decision was mutual and intentionally kept private to allow for an emotionally considerate transition. Rahul emphasised the importance of their daughter, Renuka, stating that co-parenting her with love and support remains their top priority.

