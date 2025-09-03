Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra and Bollywood’s go-to hangout shuts amid Rs 60 crore scam

Shilpa Shetty is in the headlines yet again, and this time it's not for a very good reason. The actress recently announced that her restaurant Bastian Bandra is shutting down. She took to her Instagram handle to share this news and bid farewell to her popular restaurant, which made for one of the most popular and iconic destinations of Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty bids farewell to her restaurant Bastian Bandra

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow,” she wrote.

She further added in the note, “To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons — a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual, Arcane Affair, will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences.” For the unversed, Shilpa owns yet another restaurant named Bastian at the top, which will continue to remain functional.

What is the Rs 60 crore fraud involving Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra?

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra were booked by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police for a fraud of Rs 60 crore. The complaint was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who claimed that between 2015 and 2023, funds meant for business expansion were misappropriated for personal use.

Their lawyer, Prashant Patil, called the allegations “baseless and malicious,” stressing that the matter is settled via civil channels, with no criminal intent. He also noted that all financial records have been submitted to the EOW, and that the case had been addressed by NCLT in October 2024.

