Box Office: Baaghi 4 sells 27,000 tickets in National Chains, Tiger Shroff starrer shows momentum

After a couple of box office duds, Tiger Shroff is all set to return to the big screen with Baaghi 4 this weekend. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, Baaghi 4 is helmed by a Kannada filmmaker, A. Harsha. The advance booking was opened today in the National Chains, and the reports are pretty impressive.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home production, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 has started its advance sales on an encouraging note. The upcoming action spectacle sold over 27,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day.

Baaghi 4 targets an advance sales of 85K, clashes with The Conjuring and The Bengal Files

With two days still in hand, Baaghi 4 has a good chance of registering an impressive pre-sales. As per current trends, the Tiger Shroff starrer is likely to close its advance booking in the range of 80K to 90K in the top multiplex chains. It will be interesting to see if it can hit the 1 lakh mark in the pre-bookings. Baaghi 4 is witnessing better trends than Tiger Shroff's last few releases. However, it is far behind the previous installments of the Baaghi franchise.

The movie is likely to take an opening of Rs 8.50 crore to Rs 9.50 crore net in India, depending on how spot bookings and walk-ins perform on the release day. It will be a reasonable start for a Tiger Shroff starrer since his last few movies haven't worked well at the box office. For the unversed, the movie is clashing with The Conjuring and The Bengal Files.

Baaghi 4 releases on September 5

Baaghi 4 is all set to hit the cinemas on September 5. The advance booking is open now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

