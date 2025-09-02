FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rajasthan over Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Love & War - Details inside

Love & War, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, is a highly anticipated movie. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is currently in production, and fans are eager to see the trio perform together. However, as per recent reports, the film has run into problems, as an FIR has been filed against Bhansali and two others in his team. The FIR was lodged in Bikaner, Rajasthan, by a man named Prateek Taj Mathur.

FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

According to a report from PTI, the FIR was filed in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Prateek Taj Mathur accused Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two team members of fraud, misbehavior, and breach of trust. Mathur claimed that he was hired as a line producer, but his contract was later canceled.

Circle Officer Vishal Jangid explained that Mathur accused Bhansali and the two producers, Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali, of removing him from the project without paying him after he took on various responsibilities as line producer.

FIR was registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation against Bhansali and the other two.

Mathur stated in his FIR that he arranged everything necessary for the shooting of Love & War and worked with government departments as needed. However, when he tried to meet Bhansali’s team at the hotel, they misbehaved with him. The FIR was lodged at Bichhwal (Bikaner, Rajasthan) on Monday (September 1). Bichhwal SHO Govind Singh Charan is investigating the matter.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team are yet to react to the news.

More about Love & War

Love & War is an epic saga that features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The movie features Ranbir and Vicky as Indian Air Force pilots. Several parts of the movie were recently shot in Rajasthan.

As per reports, a visual asset from Love & War will be unveiled on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, September 28. However, there's no confirmation yet. It is said that either Ranbir's first look poster will be released or a teaser for Love & War, featuring all three actors, will be shared with the audience.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is expected to be released in theaters in March 2026.

