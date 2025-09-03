Box Office: Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam records solid hold on Tuesday, hits Rs 15 crore mark in Kerala

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role along with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, is performing very well at the box office. The heartwarming drama, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, received positive word-of-mouth, which is fueling its box office run against the blockbuster tide of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra.

Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam debuted with Rs 3.25 crore on its opening day. The movie wrapped its extended opening weekend at Rs 11.25 crore. It registered a good jump on Tuesday over its first Monday, which was Rs 1.95 crore, at the Kerala box office. The movie grossed over Rs 2.15 crore on its 6th day, according to the estimates.

Hridayapoorvam crosses Rs 15 crore mark in Kerala

The Onam 2025 release has now crossed the Rs 15 crore mark at the Kerala box office. Currently standing at Rs 15.40 crore, the movie is expected to keep on gaining traction in the coming days as well.

The Mohanlal starrer is showing a superb hold, especially when its rival release has become a new sensation among the audience. Had there been any other actor, the movie would have kneeled down against the Lokah wave.

Going by the current trends, Hridayapoorvam will be Mohanlal's consecutive third success at the box office after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Though the magnitude of Hridayapoorvam's success will be much smaller than the previous two releases.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.45 crore 3 Rs 2.60 crore 4 Rs 2.95 crore 5 Rs 1.95 crore 6 Rs 2.15 crore (est.) Total Rs 15.40 crore

Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

