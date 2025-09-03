Drew Barrymore Wishes to Reunite With Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Remake of Death Becomes Her: ‘We’ve Batted Around Some Ideas’

Drew Barrymore has opened up about her wish to reunite with her friends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler onscreen. The trio have worked with each other differently over the years but wish to come together for the remake of Death Becomes Her.

In the new clip of her podcast episode, the actress revealed that she wishes for a remake of the film, which would give her a chance to get together with her former co-stars.

The actress went on to say that she, along with the Murder Mystery co-stars, has ideated a few things, and if all goes well, the three of them will be onscreen together.

Drew Barrymore on reuniting with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Opening up on making the remake of Death Becomes Her with herself Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore revealed, "We've batted around some ideas." She added, "As a joke, we say we'll make the Three's Company movie, but I'm really bullish on Death Becomes Her, a remake of that."

As for the movie that the actress spoke of, released in 1992, it starred Goldie Hawn, Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, and Isabella Rossellini. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the movie tells the tale of Madeline, who takes up the immortality test. The movie was nominated for the Oscars and it went on to win in the category of Best Visual Effects.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Barrymore revealed that only Adam Sandler could bring her back into the acting field. The duo has worked together in three movies, which include The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended.

She went on to explain, "Adam knows that I really want to work with him and Jennifer Aniston together. They both know that." While the movie star has done multiple films with Sandler, she has also worked with Aniston in He’s Just Not That Into You.

