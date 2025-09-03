Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero movie Lokah becomes first female-led South film to enter Rs 100 crore club

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead along with Naslen, is doing wonders at the box office. Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is now set to release in the Hindi-dubbed audio as well, which is a blockbuster move to say the least.

The superhero movie, helmed by Dominic Arun, hits a new milestone today at the worldwide box office. After collecting Rs 93 crore gross in its first 6 days of theatrical run, the movie has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark today, as you read.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra enters Rs 100 crore club, turns highest-grossing female-led film from South

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra became the highest-grossing female-led movie from South India in just 6 days of its run. The movie surpassed the previous record holder, Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh, at the worldwide box office. It further became the first-ever female-led movie from South India to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

This is the third fastest Malayalam movie entry into the prestigious box office club, after L2 Empuraan (2 days) and Thudarum (6 days). Lokah took 7 days to achieve this feat. Moreover, the movie became the 12th entrant into this coveted club from the Mollywood film industry.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra worldwide:-

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.65 crore 2 Rs 12 crore 3 Rs 23 crore 4 Rs 24.35 crore 5 Rs 14.50 crore 6 Rs 12.50 crore 7 Rs 10 crore (exp.) Total Rs 103 crore (exp.)

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in cinemas, set to release in Hindi

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas nearby. The Hindi-dubbed version will be released from September 4 onwards. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

