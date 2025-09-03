Would Priya Prakash Varrier be better for Janhvi Kapoor’s role in Param Sundari? Upset netizens react on seeing her in background

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari has been the talk of the town ever since it was released. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from fans. Recently, a clip from the movie has been going viral as netizens spotted Priya Prakash Varrier, the girl who shot to fame with a single wink in 2019, standing as a background extra in a scene.

Priya Prakash Varrier spotted in a cameo in Param Sundari

Social media has been buzzing with fans expressing shock over Priya Prakash Varrier appearing in a scene without any dialogue, and wondering why she even said yes to it. The actress can be seen dressed in a red and white saree, walking silently in a crowd right behind the leading actor, Sidharth Malhotra. One of the fans wrote, “She would have been better for talking up Janhvi Kapoor’s role.” Another fan wrote, “Editing can be ruthless.”

Yet another fan wrote, “she’s still the best,” followed by comments like, “she deserves better,” “in our minds you are more valuable than this,” etc.

Cast and crew of Param Sundari

Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, and many more.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is co-written by Aarsh Vora. Dinesh Vijan produced it under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film’s musical tracks and background scores are composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran handled the cinematography, while Manish Pradhan served as the editor.

The romantic comedy drama was initially slated to release in theaters on July 25, 2025, but was later postponed to August 29, 2025.

