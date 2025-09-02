Miley Cyrus Says Mom Tish Cyrus 'Encouraged' Her to Stay With ‘Wrong Guy’: ‘I Had to Learn That the Hard Way’

Miley Cyrus is one of the five children Tish Cyrus shares with her ex, Billy Ray Cyrus. While the musician has a complex relationship with her mother, she accused the latter of encouraging her to date the wrong men, only because they were good-looking. The manager and the film producer sat down with her daughters on the recent episode of The Cut podcast, where the Grammy winner recalled dating advice she received from her mom, leading her the wrong way.

Advertisement

Cyrus, who is currently in a relationship with Maxx Morando, previously made headlines for her romance with Cody Simpson and Liam Hemsworth, whom she went on to be married for a year.

Tish Cyrus’ dating advice for Miley Cyrus

Speaking of dating advice that Miley Cyrus received from her mother, the singer recalled, "Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot." However, Tish Cyrus, who too was also present for the conversation with her daughters, defended and claimed that she still believes it was the right choice.

The latter said, "Well, that was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it and you’re like... in a relationship. At least you get to look at somebody that’s frigging hot!"

The musician quipped and said, "No, I ended up with a person [Morando] who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me." She continued, "I had to learn that the hard way.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it is not just Miley who feels that her mom’s advice wasn’t good for her. Noah Cyrus, who is currently engaged to the fashion designer, Pinkus, revealed that she is in the same boat regarding her mom’s advice.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cyrus went on to add, "I had to find someone who treats me with respect and then Mom never really put that in the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like, 'They need to be tall.'"

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been dating since 2021.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Says ‘Dancing in Little Clothes’ Impacted Romance With Liam Hemsworth: ‘No One Wanted to Date Me’