Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen's Lokah continues its dream run, earns Rs 5.75 crore on Tuesday

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, is ripping the box office apart with each passing day. The superhero movie, produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his home production Wayfarer Films, is doing extremely well at the box office. Lokah Chapter One- Chandra recorded an upward trajectory in its opening weekend despite facing a clash with Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira.

Advertisement

The Malayalam movie continued its heroic run even on the weekdays, with the first Monday recording the second biggest day of the run. There is no stopping for Lokah as the movie registered a strong hold today as well on its first Tuesday, crossing the Rs 25 crore mark in Kerala.

Lokah adds Rs 5.75 crore to the tally on Day 6, storms past the Rs 25 crore mark

Debuted with Rs 2.70 crore, Lokah grossed Rs 3.35 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 4.65 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.65 crore on Day 4. The movie closed its opening weekend at Rs 16.30 crore gross. It added Rs 5.25 crore on its first Monday, taking the cume to Rs 21.60 crore in Kerala.

As per estimates, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer fetched another Rs 5.75 crore on Day 6, showing a 10 percent spike today. The total box office collection of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra now stands at Rs 27.35 crore gross at the Mollywood box office.

Advertisement

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 5.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 27.35 crore

Talking about its worldwide front, the superhero movie is near the Rs 95 crore mark. It will soon surpass the Rs 100 crore gross mark.

Lokah in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari nets Rs 4 crore on discounted Tuesday, approaches Rs 35 crore mark